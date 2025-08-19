Left Menu

Renewed Cooperation: India, China Improve Relations Over Rare Earths

India-China relations are witnessing an upward trend following Beijing's promise to address New Delhi's needs on rare earths. Officials from both countries are discussing border peace and mutual cooperation. China's promises include aiding India's requirements for fertilizers, rare earths, and tunnel boring machines, enhancing bilateral engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 12:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The diplomatic relationship between India and China is on the rise as Beijing commits to addressing New Delhi's rare earth needs, according to top Indian officials. This development comes as both nations endeavor to mend ties strained by the 2020 border confrontation.

Wang Yi, the Chinese Foreign Minister, is currently in India for the 24th border talks round with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. During the talks, Doval highlighted the positive trend of peaceful and quiet borders, emphasizing more substantial bilateral engagements.

A key Indian source noted China's promise to tackle India's concerns about fertiliser, rare earths, and tunnel boring machines. While both countries' foreign ministries have yet to respond to queries about the specific commitments, it indicates a promising shift toward mutual cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

