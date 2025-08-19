Fraudulent Land Sale Exposed: Kashmiri Pandit Property Scandal

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch in Kashmir has taken significant action by registering an FIR against four individuals on allegations of a fraudulent land sale in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident has raised concerns over land ownership disputes and highlights the vulnerabilities faced by Kashmiri Pandit properties.

The individuals accused include a revenue official named Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, along with Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Sajid Rashid Parray, and Abdul Rashid Parray. It is alleged they collectively posed as rightful owners to facilitate the sale of almost an acre of land located in Nuner, Ganderbal, all under false pretenses.

Investigations have unveiled a deliberate criminal conspiracy involving forged documents and manipulation. The complaint indicates that Rs 1.19 crore was paid by the purchaser prior to uncovering the deception, emphasizing the scale of the financial impact. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure justice and uphold legal integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)