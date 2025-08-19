Left Menu

Fraudulent Land Sale Exposed: Kashmiri Pandit Property Scandal

An FIR has been registered against four individuals, including a revenue official, for their involvement in a fraudulent land sale in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. The accused allegedly misrepresented ownership of nearly one acre of land, originally belonging to a Kashmiri Pandit, resulting in financial loss to the complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-08-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 13:32 IST
Fraudulent Land Sale Exposed: Kashmiri Pandit Property Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing of the Crime Branch in Kashmir has taken significant action by registering an FIR against four individuals on allegations of a fraudulent land sale in Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident has raised concerns over land ownership disputes and highlights the vulnerabilities faced by Kashmiri Pandit properties.

The individuals accused include a revenue official named Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, along with Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Sajid Rashid Parray, and Abdul Rashid Parray. It is alleged they collectively posed as rightful owners to facilitate the sale of almost an acre of land located in Nuner, Ganderbal, all under false pretenses.

Investigations have unveiled a deliberate criminal conspiracy involving forged documents and manipulation. The complaint indicates that Rs 1.19 crore was paid by the purchaser prior to uncovering the deception, emphasizing the scale of the financial impact. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure justice and uphold legal integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025