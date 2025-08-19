Left Menu

Japan-Turkey Defence Collaboration: A New Era in Drone Partnership

Japan's Defence Minister Gen Nakatani is visiting Turkey to discuss potential cooperation on defence industry advancements, specifically focusing on Turkish-made drones. Both nations are U.S. allies and have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Nakatani's visit will include tours of significant Turkish defence manufacturers.

Japan's Defence Minister, Gen Nakatani, is set to engage with Turkish officials on a potential collaboration in the defence industry, emphasizing the procurement of Turkish-made drones. The talks, scheduled for Tuesday, mark a significant diplomatic move as Japan seeks to integrate advanced unmanned systems within its military.

Nakatani's discussions with Turkey's Defence Minister, Yasar Guler, aim to bolster defence equipment cooperation and address regional developments. The visit underscores plans to strengthen connections between the Turkish Armed Forces and Japan's Self-Defense Forces. A diplomatic source indicated that this visit will also include a tour of strategic Turkish defence sites.

With an eye on expanding the use of drone technology in its military operations, Japan considers Turkish drones as a viable option. This dialogue is part of a broader regional tour by Nakatani, which includes visits to Djibouti and Jordan, further emphasizing Japan's strategic defence interests.

