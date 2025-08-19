Suspended IAS Officer Vinay Kumar Chaubey Granted Bail in Liquor Scam Case

Suspended IAS officer Vinay Kumar Chaubey was granted bail on Tuesday by a court in Ranchi in connection with a liquor scam case.

The decision came after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) failed to submit the charge sheet within the stipulated period. However, Choubey will remain in jail due to a separate land-related case pending in Hazaribagh.

His lawyer, Devesh Ajmani, cited the Supreme Court's directive that mandates default bail if a charge sheet isn't filed within the prescribed time. Meanwhile, Choubey is undergoing treatment at RIMS. He was required to post personal bonds as part of his bail conditions.

