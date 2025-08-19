Suspended IAS Officer Vinay Kumar Chaubey Granted Bail in Liquor Scam Case
Vinay Kumar Chaubey, a suspended IAS officer, was granted bail by a Ranchi court due to ACB's failure to file charges in a liquor scam. However, he's still detained for another case. The court requires him to post two bonds, stay within the state, and maintain the same mobile number.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Suspended IAS officer Vinay Kumar Chaubey was granted bail on Tuesday by a court in Ranchi in connection with a liquor scam case.
The decision came after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) failed to submit the charge sheet within the stipulated period. However, Choubey will remain in jail due to a separate land-related case pending in Hazaribagh.
His lawyer, Devesh Ajmani, cited the Supreme Court's directive that mandates default bail if a charge sheet isn't filed within the prescribed time. Meanwhile, Choubey is undergoing treatment at RIMS. He was required to post personal bonds as part of his bail conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement