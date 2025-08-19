Left Menu

Polish Police Crack Down on European Drug Networks

Polish police have dismantled drug smuggling networks operating across Europe, seizing drugs valued at 1 billion zlotys. The core group, consisting of Poles based in Spain, has links to Polish football hooliganism. The investigation involved cooperation with EU law enforcement agencies and targeted multiple European countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Polish police announced the dismantling of several interlinked drug smuggling networks operating across Europe, seizing narcotics valued at an estimated 1 billion zlotys ($275 million). The operation targeted criminal groups primarily made up of Poles living in Spain, according to a statement by Poland's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBSP).

The CBSP revealed the confiscation of 600 kilograms of marijuana, 180 kilograms of hashish, 40 kilograms of amphetamine sulfate, in addition to seven firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The key players in these networks were involved in trafficking drugs to regions including the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Austria, and Scandinavia.

This extensive investigation, in collaboration with law enforcement from several European Union countries, highlights the cross-border initiative to combat drug trafficking networks with ties to Polish football hooliganism. The police urge continued international cooperation to address and dismantle such criminal operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

