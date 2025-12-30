Left Menu

Spain's Strategic Exception: Airbus Allowed Israeli Tech

Spain grants Airbus permission to use Israeli technology, despite a ban on military products from Israel over its Gaza conflict, highlighting economic pressures and internal political tensions within the Spanish government. The move aims to preserve jobs in Spain's aerospace sector while balancing foreign policy and trade restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:42 IST
Spain has allowed Airbus to proceed with aircraft and drone production utilizing Israeli technology at its plants, despite a recent ban on military and dual-use products due to Israel's conflict with Gaza. This decision reflects the intense pressure from economic interests within the EU that are critical of Israel's actions.

This exemption, approved last Tuesday by Spain's cabinet, could exacerbate tensions between the ruling coalition parties, the Socialists and their hard-left partner Sumar. The coalition has already been strained by internal disputes and various scandals, including accusations of corruption and sexual harassment.

As part of these measures passed in September, Spain aimed to halt the 'genocide in Gaza' by banning defense material and dual-use products from Israel. Simultaneously, Spain's consumer ministry has targeted tourism ads in occupied Palestinian territories, intensifying scrutiny over trade linked to Israel.

