CRPF Launches BMI Campaign to Boost Combat Readiness

The CRPF has initiated a BMI campaign to enhance the health of its personnel. Over two phases, the campaign aims to record and improve the BMI of personnel, ensuring their readiness for anti-Naxal, counter-terrorism, and counter-insurgency operations. Dietary and physical training support will be provided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has launched a 'BMI campaign' aimed at improving the health and combat readiness of its personnel. With a strength of over 3 lakh, the CRPF is the largest paramilitary force in India, designated as the lead internal security force.

Launched by CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the campaign will run in two phases, set to conclude on October 31. The initiative is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a disease-free nation, focusing on healthy lifestyle habits to prevent ailments and maintain readiness.

Phase one involves recording the BMI of all personnel, with those above standard levels receiving three months of dietary and physical support. Phase two will offer structured regimens for those still not meeting standards, ensuring a healthy weight is maintained. Participation is mandatory for personnel under 58 years old and voluntary for those aged 58-60.

(With inputs from agencies.)

