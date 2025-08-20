Life Sentence for Advocate: Misuse of Identity in Fake Case Scandal

An advocate has been sentenced to life in prison and fined Rs 5.10 lakh by a special court after being found guilty of identity misuse. Parmanand Gupta orchestrated the filing of dozens of fake cases using the identity of Pooja Rawat, a Dalit woman, against his opponents.

The verdict, delivered by Special Judge (SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act) Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi, highlights Gupta's deceptive practices and abuse of the judicial system. He filed at least 29 false cases, many targeting rival Arvind Yadav and his family over a property dispute. Allegations included rape and molestation.

The conspiracy came to light when the Allahabad High Court ordered a CBI probe. Investigations revealed Rawat's coerced involvement and non-presence at alleged incidents. She submitted a pardon plea, citing coercion. The court granted her conditional pardon while condemning Gupta's actions, preventing him from practicing law to preserve judicial integrity.

