Nitish Kumar's Swift Relief Initiative for Bihar Flood Victims

In a significant relief operation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday facilitated the direct transfer of over Rs 456 crore to the bank accounts of over 6.51 lakh families affected by recent floods. Each impacted family received a relief amount of Rs 7,000, an increase from the previously announced Rs 6,000.

The financial aid was disbursed in a ceremony at the Chief Minister's official residence in Patna. The initiative addresses the urgent needs of families in 12 flood-affected districts, including Bhojpur, Patna, and Vaishali, following heavy rainfall and river overflows.

The Chief Minister directed officials to stay vigilant with more rain expected in September. The meeting was attended by key state officials, including Disaster Management Minister Vijay Kumar Mandal, signaling the administration's proactive stance in crisis management.

