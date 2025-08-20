Left Menu

Israel Mobilizes Forces Ahead of Gaza City Offensive

Israel plans to call up 50,000 reservists in preparation for an offensive on Gaza City, focusing on deployment from its active duty soldiers, said an Israeli military official. The mobilization notices will soon be issued, with roles spanning air force, intelligence, and support units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 13:18 IST
Israel Mobilizes Forces Ahead of Gaza City Offensive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic military move, Israel is preparing to mobilize 50,000 reservists as it gears up for an offensive targeting Gaza City, the largest urban center in the Gaza Strip. The official announcement was made by an Israeli military official on Wednesday.

The impending call-up notices are expected to be dispatched in the coming days, requiring reservists to be ready for duty by September. However, the on-ground operations will mainly be conducted by active duty soldiers, clarifying the military official, who chose to remain anonymous.

The reserves, once activated, are anticipated to serve in varied capacities—including roles in the air force, intelligence gathering, as well as support functions. Furthermore, they might also replace active duty personnel currently stationed outside of Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025