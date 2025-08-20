Israel Mobilizes Forces Ahead of Gaza City Offensive

In a strategic military move, Israel is preparing to mobilize 50,000 reservists as it gears up for an offensive targeting Gaza City, the largest urban center in the Gaza Strip. The official announcement was made by an Israeli military official on Wednesday.

The impending call-up notices are expected to be dispatched in the coming days, requiring reservists to be ready for duty by September. However, the on-ground operations will mainly be conducted by active duty soldiers, clarifying the military official, who chose to remain anonymous.

The reserves, once activated, are anticipated to serve in varied capacities—including roles in the air force, intelligence gathering, as well as support functions. Furthermore, they might also replace active duty personnel currently stationed outside of Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)