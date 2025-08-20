Chief Minister Condemns Journalist Summons in Sedition Case

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has condemned the Assam police for issuing summons to senior journalists Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in a sedition case.

Stalin argued that democracy is at risk if the act of questioning is treated as sedition, especially since the Supreme Court had recently granted protection in a related case.

He criticized the misuse of Section 152 of the BNS as a tool to suppress journalism after the sedition law's repeal, and voiced strong opposition to the summons on 'X.'

(With inputs from agencies.)