Shashi Tharoor Challenges Government's Ban on Online Money Gaming

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticizes the Indian government's move to ban online money gaming, suggesting it will drive the industry underground and empower criminal networks. He advocates for regulation and taxation as opposed to prohibition, emphasizing possible revenue benefits for social causes and learning from other countries' experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:16 IST
Shashi Tharoor Challenges Government's Ban on Online Money Gaming
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold critique, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor spoke out against the government's decision to ban online money gaming. He warned that such measures may push the industry underground, inadvertently strengthening criminal networks.

Tharoor argued that by legalizing, regulating, and taxing online gaming, the government could benefit from a valuable revenue source. He highlighted that other countries have successfully implemented regulation and taxation, using the generated funds for social initiatives without enriching criminal mafias.

Tharoor expressed regret that the proposed bill had not been sent to a parliamentary committee for thorough examination. He urged for a more considered approach, rather than hastily enacting a law prohibiting online money gaming and its advertisements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

