Shashi Tharoor Challenges Government's Ban on Online Money Gaming

In a bold critique, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor spoke out against the government's decision to ban online money gaming. He warned that such measures may push the industry underground, inadvertently strengthening criminal networks.

Tharoor argued that by legalizing, regulating, and taxing online gaming, the government could benefit from a valuable revenue source. He highlighted that other countries have successfully implemented regulation and taxation, using the generated funds for social initiatives without enriching criminal mafias.

Tharoor expressed regret that the proposed bill had not been sent to a parliamentary committee for thorough examination. He urged for a more considered approach, rather than hastily enacting a law prohibiting online money gaming and its advertisements.

(With inputs from agencies.)