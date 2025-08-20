Suspension for Negligence: PWD Officials in Kerala Face Action

Three Public Works Department (PWD) officials in Malappuram have been suspended following serious lapses in road maintenance, according to PWD Minister P A Muhammad Riyas. The suspensions include an executive engineer, an assistant executive engineer, and an assistant engineer.

Riyas announced the disciplinary action via Facebook, citing persistent public complaints and a resulting inquiry by the Chief Engineer of the Roads Wing. Despite receiving multiple reports from the public, the officials failed to initiate maintenance work, leading to their suspension.

The minister highlighted the state government's Running Contract Scheme aimed at ensuring timely road maintenance in Kerala. However, inspections revealed negligence in certain areas, including Malappuram. Riyas has urged public participation, with road signs displaying officials' contact information to address complaints promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)