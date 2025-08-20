Tragic End: Unidentified Assailants Claim Young Man's Life
A 20-year-old man named Ankool was killed in Rakthkhan village by unidentified attackers. Lured into an abandoned house, Ankool was severely injured with sharp-edged weapons and later died at the hospital. The murder may be linked to his recent marriage, which faced family opposition.
A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday night in Rakthkhan village when a 20-year-old man, Ankool, was brutally attacked by unidentified assailants who lured him into an abandoned house.
Police reported that Ankool, who had recently married a woman from the village in a controversial union opposed by her family, was targeted with sharp-edged weapons, resulting in severe injuries.
Despite efforts to save him, Ankool was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim's parents, currently en route from Mumbai, are expected to file a formal complaint upon their arrival, according to SDM Abhishek Singh.
