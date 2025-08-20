Left Menu

Empowering Daughters with Pension Rights

The Lok Sabha clarified that unmarried, widowed, or divorced daughters of deceased government employees are entitled to family pensions if specific conditions are met. These provisions, under the Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 2021, ensure such daughters receive pensions if no eligible spouse or son survives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha announced changes to ensure unmarried, widowed, or divorced daughters of deceased government employees qualify for family pensions, contingent on meeting certain criteria.

The Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 2021, include these provisions and were reinforced by a directive issued on October 26, 2022, confirmed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Similar guidelines are present for railway and defense personnel. Pensions continue until these daughters marry, remarry, or become self-sufficient, dependent initially on their parents for livelihood, Singh detailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

