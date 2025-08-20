Empowering Daughters with Pension Rights

The Lok Sabha announced changes to ensure unmarried, widowed, or divorced daughters of deceased government employees qualify for family pensions, contingent on meeting certain criteria.

The Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 2021, include these provisions and were reinforced by a directive issued on October 26, 2022, confirmed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Similar guidelines are present for railway and defense personnel. Pensions continue until these daughters marry, remarry, or become self-sufficient, dependent initially on their parents for livelihood, Singh detailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)