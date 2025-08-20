Supreme Court Dissolves Marriage, Prioritizes Child's Welfare

The Supreme Court on Wednesday officially dissolved a couple's marriage, issuing a directive that their individual egos should be set aside in favor of focusing on their minor child's wellbeing.

Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, who are generally reluctant to grant divorces, approved the dissolution following a joint plea submitted for a mutual consent divorce. It was emphasized that the absence of marriage now should mark the end of any ego clashes between the estranged couple.

The court also ordered that the father must pay a monthly sum of Rs 50,000 for the care of his daughter, who will remain in the custody of her mother, as agreed in the settlement. The divorce was granted under Article 142 of the Constitution and Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

