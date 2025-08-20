Left Menu

Supreme Court Dissolves Marriage, Prioritizes Child's Welfare

The Supreme Court dissolved a couple's marriage, emphasizing the need for both parents to prioritize their child's welfare over personal egos. The court's decision followed a joint plea for divorce by mutual consent. The father will pay monthly maintenance, with custody granted to the mother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 16:04 IST
Supreme Court Dissolves Marriage, Prioritizes Child's Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday officially dissolved a couple's marriage, issuing a directive that their individual egos should be set aside in favor of focusing on their minor child's wellbeing.

Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, who are generally reluctant to grant divorces, approved the dissolution following a joint plea submitted for a mutual consent divorce. It was emphasized that the absence of marriage now should mark the end of any ego clashes between the estranged couple.

The court also ordered that the father must pay a monthly sum of Rs 50,000 for the care of his daughter, who will remain in the custody of her mother, as agreed in the settlement. The divorce was granted under Article 142 of the Constitution and Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025