Bomb Threat Email Rocks Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court experienced a scare when a bomb threat email was received on Wednesday, triggering a swift response from the Chandigarh Police.

The police acted rapidly, executing a thorough search with the help of a bomb disposal squad, an anti-sabotage team, and sniffer dogs. They assured the public that nothing suspicious was discovered.

Officials recalled a similar incident in May, which also led to a comprehensive search operation but resulted in no findings of concern.