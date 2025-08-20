Bomb Threat Email Rocks Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Punjab and Haryana High Court faced a bomb threat via email, leading Chandigarh Police to launch an intensive search. Despite deploying a bomb disposal squad, anti-sabotage team, and sniffer dogs, nothing suspicious was found. A similar threat occurred previously in May with the same outcome.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court experienced a scare when a bomb threat email was received on Wednesday, triggering a swift response from the Chandigarh Police.
The police acted rapidly, executing a thorough search with the help of a bomb disposal squad, an anti-sabotage team, and sniffer dogs. They assured the public that nothing suspicious was discovered.
Officials recalled a similar incident in May, which also led to a comprehensive search operation but resulted in no findings of concern.
