Bomb Threat Email Rocks Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court faced a bomb threat via email, leading Chandigarh Police to launch an intensive search. Despite deploying a bomb disposal squad, anti-sabotage team, and sniffer dogs, nothing suspicious was found. A similar threat occurred previously in May with the same outcome.

Chandigarh | Updated: 20-08-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court experienced a scare when a bomb threat email was received on Wednesday, triggering a swift response from the Chandigarh Police.

The police acted rapidly, executing a thorough search with the help of a bomb disposal squad, an anti-sabotage team, and sniffer dogs. They assured the public that nothing suspicious was discovered.

Officials recalled a similar incident in May, which also led to a comprehensive search operation but resulted in no findings of concern.

