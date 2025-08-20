KZN to Build 113 New Homes for Flood Victims as Part of 2027 Recovery Plan

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has announced the construction of 113 new permanent houses within the next four months as part of its accelerated disaster recovery programme for families displaced by the 2022 and 2025 floods. The announcement was made by Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli during the Operation Siyahlola Oversight Programme, which monitors service delivery and infrastructure rollout across the province.

Building Back Better After Disasters

Premier Ntuli emphasized that the new housing initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring that all flood victims are resettled in safe and sustainable homes by 2027. The houses, designed to high-quality, disaster-resilient standards, will also incorporate inclusive adaptations for people with disabilities, making them both accessible and future-proof.

“These 113 houses represent a promise in action. Our designs are disaster-resilient and inclusive, catering even for people with disabilities. Rebuilding after disaster must mean building better and building for all,” Ntuli said.

Multi-Year Housing Development Plan

The Department of Human Settlements has set out a clear roadmap for resettlement and infrastructure development:

113 top structures to be completed between July and December 2025 .

R149 million allocation approved for the preparation of 692 serviced sites to support further housing construction.

R261 million ring-fenced from the Human Settlements Development Grant (HSDG) for the 2026/27 financial year to build additional homes.

R25 million from capital balances earmarked to complete 108 houses by October 2025 .

692 houses scheduled for completion by December 2026 , with beneficiaries expected to move in from December 2026 to January 2027.

Closure of all Temporary Emergency Accommodations (TEAs) planned by January 2027, coinciding with the delivery of 837 completed houses.

Flood victims still living in temporary facilities such as Montclair Lodge and Cornubia Temporary Residential Units (TRUs) will be prioritized for permanent resettlement. A further 375 families in these accommodations will be moved into new homes by June 2027.

Community Engagement and Social Programmes

Recognizing challenges in relocation, the government has pledged to work with municipalities on intensive social facilitation programmes to engage communities that resist the settlement of flood victims in their areas. Premier Ntuli highlighted the importance of community cooperation, stating that local acceptance has been crucial in enabling the progress of resettlement projects.

Safeguarding the Integrity of the Programme

Ntuli also issued a strong warning against the illegal resale of government-provided houses or unauthorized occupation by non-beneficiaries. He stressed that the Department of Human Settlements, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, will take strict legal action against offenders to protect the integrity of the programme.

“Such actions will not be tolerated. We must ensure that the rightful beneficiaries are accommodated, and government resources are used as intended,” Ntuli said.

Broader Housing and Development Goals

Beyond disaster recovery, the provincial government is also leveraging seven rezoned land parcels in the eThekwini Metro to address the city’s longstanding housing backlog. These will be developed under normal housing projects, further contributing to KwaZulu-Natal’s urban and rural development agenda.

Remembering the Devastating Floods

KwaZulu-Natal was struck by catastrophic floods in April 2022, which claimed over 400 lives, destroyed key infrastructure, and left thousands homeless. The 2025 floods worsened the crisis, displacing even more families and overwhelming temporary housing systems.

The Premier expressed deep gratitude to government officials, engineers, municipal teams, and construction workers for their dedication to fast-tracking recovery efforts, while also commending communities that have welcomed flood victims into resettlement areas.

“Their cooperation has made it possible for the province to move forward with urgency and unity in restoring dignity to those who have lost so much. This housing and resettlement programme is among the most ambitious post-disaster recovery initiatives in KwaZulu-Natal’s history. It reaffirms our commitment to rebuilding communities and ensuring no flood victim is left behind,” Ntuli concluded.

A Vision for 2027

By 2027, the provincial government aims to complete one of its largest-ever post-disaster housing programmes, ensuring that every flood victim in KwaZulu-Natal has access to a safe, permanent, and serviced home. The initiative stands as a cornerstone of resilience-building in the face of climate-related disasters and a symbol of renewed hope for thousands of affected families.