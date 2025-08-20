Cybercrime Alert: Rental Scam Dupes Banjara Hills Resident of Rs 12.75 Lakh

A Banjara Hills resident has been duped of more than Rs 12.75 lakh in a sophisticated rental scam involving cybercriminals posing as National Security Guard personnel, according to Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police.

The victim, who had advertised his flat on a property website, was contacted by an individual claiming to be an NSG commando from West Bengal. The fraudsters provided forged identification and adopted a ruse involving 'special security protocols' to swindle money.

Police have issued a warning to property owners about scammers on real estate platforms, cautioning them about impersonators who use fake ID cards and demand IMPS or UPI transfers. These fraudulent activities have led to significant financial losses for unsuspecting victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)