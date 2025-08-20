Merck Foundation Expands Healthcare, Education & Media Initiatives in Mauritius

The Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to transform healthcare, empower women, and support education in Mauritius through a series of high-level engagements and new initiatives.

During a visit to Mauritius, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the “More Than a Mother” Campaign, met with His Excellency Mr. Dharambeer Gokhool, President of the Republic of Mauritius, to share the achievements of their partnership and outline new areas of collaboration in the health and education sectors.

Strengthening Healthcare Capacity in Mauritius

Dr. Kelej revealed that since 2017, Merck Foundation has awarded 100 scholarships to Mauritian doctors across 42 underserved medical specialties, equipping them with vital expertise in fields such as:

Fertility, Embryology & Reproductive Health

Oncology & Cancer Care

Diabetes & Endocrinology

Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine

Neurology, Nephrology & Urology

Critical Care & Neonatal Medicine

Psychiatry & Family Medicine

Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Respiratory Medicine, Pediatric Emergency, and more

These scholarships have included one-year postgraduate diplomas and two-year master’s degrees in partnership with top institutions globally.

Looking ahead, Dr. Kelej announced discussions to expand training opportunities for Mauritian doctors in emerging and innovative disciplines, including Stem Cell Therapy in Pathology, CAR-T Cell Treatment, AI in Radiology, Robotic Surgical Oncology, Radiotherapy, Neurosurgery, and Advanced Medical Oncology.

“Our goal is to build a strong pipeline of specialists in areas where the country faces shortages, thereby improving access to innovative and equitable healthcare solutions,” said Dr. Kelej.

Regional Impact Across Africa

Mauritius is one of 52 African nations benefitting from Merck Foundation’s investments in healthcare capacity-building. So far, the Foundation has provided more than 2,280 scholarships in 44 critical specialties to young doctors, many of whom are the first specialists in their respective countries.

This approach not only transforms individual careers but also strengthens entire national healthcare systems, especially in countries facing acute shortages of medical professionals.

Collaboration with Mauritius Government

In addition to meeting President Gokhool, Dr. Kelej held discussions with Ms. Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, and senior officials from the Ministry of Health. These talks reaffirmed a whole-of-society approach to tackling health and social challenges.

Media Capacity-Building: Health Journalism Training

Merck Foundation also hosted the 4th Edition of Health Media Training for Mauritian journalists in partnership with the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare. Co-chaired by Dr. Kelej and Minister Navarre-Marie, the training focused on the role of media in shaping public opinion and influencing cultural attitudes toward health and social issues.

The session addressed a wide range of pressing concerns, including:

Breaking infertility stigma

Supporting girl education

Empowering women in STEM and society

Ending child marriage, gender-based violence (GBV) and FGM

Raising awareness about diabetes and hypertension

Announcing Merck Foundation Awards 2025

During the training, Merck Foundation announced the Call for Applications for eight prestigious awards, encouraging creativity and advocacy across Africa:

Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2025 – “More Than a Mother” Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2025 – “More Than a Mother” Merck Foundation Film Awards 2025 – “More Than a Mother” Merck Foundation Song Awards 2025 – “More Than a Mother” Deadline: 30th September 2025 Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2025 – “Diabetes & Hypertension” Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2025 – “Diabetes & Hypertension” Merck Foundation Film Awards 2025 – “Diabetes & Hypertension” Merck Foundation Song Awards 2025 – “Diabetes & Hypertension” Deadline: 30th October 2025

Entries can be submitted via submit@merck-foundation.com, with full details available at www.Merck-Foundation.com.

These awards target journalists, musicians, filmmakers, fashion designers, and students across Africa, encouraging them to use their platforms to address health challenges and social issues.

Driving Social Change Through Art and Media

Dr. Kelej emphasized that by engaging media, music, film, and fashion, Merck Foundation is leveraging creativity to drive social transformation. “We are building a movement where culture and creativity become powerful tools for advocacy, helping to break stigma and raise awareness,” she said.

A Long-Term Commitment

Merck Foundation’s work in Mauritius reflects its broader mission to:

Build specialist healthcare capacity in Africa.

Empower women and girls through education .

Promote health awareness through media and arts .

Strengthen partnerships with governments for sustainable development.

As Dr. Kelej concluded, “Our collaboration with Mauritius demonstrates how strategic partnerships between governments, NGOs, and international foundations can make lasting change, both in healthcare and in society.”