Schools in Panic: Hoax Bomb Threats Rock National Capital

Around 50 schools in the national capital faced a frightening situation when they received bomb threats via email, allegedly from a group named 'Terrorizers 111'. The chilling message demanded $2,000 in cryptocurrency, threatening to detonate high-yield C4 bombs if the demands were not met.

The email claimed that explosives had been strategically placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, with the intention to cause maximum harm. It also mentioned compromising the schools' IT systems and extracting sensitive data, urging schools to evacuate immediately and comply to prevent disaster.

Authorities, including police, fire services, and bomb disposal squads, responded promptly, ensuring the safety of students and staff. This incident follows similar threats made two days prior, highlighting the need for increased security measures in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)