Left Menu

Schools in Panic: Hoax Bomb Threats Rock National Capital

Around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email from a group named 'Terrorizers 111'. They demanded $2,000 in cryptocurrency. The threats, deemed a hoax, included claims of planted C4 bombs. Authorities responded swiftly, evacuating premises and deploying emergency teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 22:45 IST
Schools in Panic: Hoax Bomb Threats Rock National Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Around 50 schools in the national capital faced a frightening situation when they received bomb threats via email, allegedly from a group named 'Terrorizers 111'. The chilling message demanded $2,000 in cryptocurrency, threatening to detonate high-yield C4 bombs if the demands were not met.

The email claimed that explosives had been strategically placed in classrooms, auditoriums, staff rooms, and school buses, with the intention to cause maximum harm. It also mentioned compromising the schools' IT systems and extracting sensitive data, urging schools to evacuate immediately and comply to prevent disaster.

Authorities, including police, fire services, and bomb disposal squads, responded promptly, ensuring the safety of students and staff. This incident follows similar threats made two days prior, highlighting the need for increased security measures in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025