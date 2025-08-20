Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Military Pushes into Gaza City

Israel's military initiates operations to seize Gaza City, confronting Hamas and facing international critique. Reservists are called up amid proposals for a ceasefire. Clashes have intensified near Khan Younis, with reports of casualties from both sides. The situation remains tense as mediators attempt to negotiate peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 23:03 IST
Israel has embarked on a controversial military operation aimed at taking control of Gaza City, a crucial urban center. According to Brigadier General Effie Defrin, preliminary stages of the attack have commenced, with troops already positioned around the city's outskirts.

The objective is to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure maintained by Hamas in the area. Following fierce clashes south of Khan Younis, Hamas fighters reportedly utilized tunnel networks to launch a surprise assault, significantly wounding several Israeli soldiers.

Despite international scrutiny, Israel remains determined to proceed with its plans. Tens of thousands of reservists have been summoned, indicating a prolonged military endeavor. Meanwhile, efforts to broker a ceasefire continue as both Israeli and Palestinian representatives explore possible truce terms.

