Tensions Rise as Israeli Military Pushes into Gaza City

Israel has embarked on a controversial military operation aimed at taking control of Gaza City, a crucial urban center. According to Brigadier General Effie Defrin, preliminary stages of the attack have commenced, with troops already positioned around the city's outskirts.

The objective is to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure maintained by Hamas in the area. Following fierce clashes south of Khan Younis, Hamas fighters reportedly utilized tunnel networks to launch a surprise assault, significantly wounding several Israeli soldiers.

Despite international scrutiny, Israel remains determined to proceed with its plans. Tens of thousands of reservists have been summoned, indicating a prolonged military endeavor. Meanwhile, efforts to broker a ceasefire continue as both Israeli and Palestinian representatives explore possible truce terms.

