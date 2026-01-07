Southern Conflict: The Disappearance of Yemen's Separatist Leader
Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, disappeared when he missed a crucial flight, delaying potential crisis talks between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. His disappearance exacerbates tensions in Yemen and prompts accusations of high treason, further destabilizing an already fragile region.
In a dramatic turn of events, Yemen's southern separatist leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi fled to an undisclosed location, skipping a crucial flight to Riyadh meant for crisis talks. This abrupt move complicates the resolution of the ongoing turmoil between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as tensions over Yemen's volatile south escalate.
Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-backed coalition, confirmed Zubaidi's disappearance, noting that his absence prevented the flight from leaving on schedule. Reports suggest that Zubaidi mobilized significant forces during the delay, raising concerns about potential escalations.
The Saudi-backed leadership revoked Zubaidi's council membership, charging him with high treason following accusations of inciting rebellion and armed confrontations. As these events unfold, the longstanding coalition against Yemen's Houthi rebels faces increased pressure from internal divisions, threatening overall stability in the region.
