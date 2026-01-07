Southern Conflict: The Disappearance of Yemen's Separatist Leader

In a dramatic turn of events, Yemen's southern separatist leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi fled to an undisclosed location, skipping a crucial flight to Riyadh meant for crisis talks. This abrupt move complicates the resolution of the ongoing turmoil between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as tensions over Yemen's volatile south escalate.

Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-backed coalition, confirmed Zubaidi's disappearance, noting that his absence prevented the flight from leaving on schedule. Reports suggest that Zubaidi mobilized significant forces during the delay, raising concerns about potential escalations.

The Saudi-backed leadership revoked Zubaidi's council membership, charging him with high treason following accusations of inciting rebellion and armed confrontations. As these events unfold, the longstanding coalition against Yemen's Houthi rebels faces increased pressure from internal divisions, threatening overall stability in the region.

