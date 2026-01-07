Left Menu

Southern Conflict: The Disappearance of Yemen's Separatist Leader

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, leader of Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, disappeared when he missed a crucial flight, delaying potential crisis talks between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. His disappearance exacerbates tensions in Yemen and prompts accusations of high treason, further destabilizing an already fragile region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:07 IST
Southern Conflict: The Disappearance of Yemen's Separatist Leader
leader

In a dramatic turn of events, Yemen's southern separatist leader Aidarous al-Zubaidi fled to an undisclosed location, skipping a crucial flight to Riyadh meant for crisis talks. This abrupt move complicates the resolution of the ongoing turmoil between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as tensions over Yemen's volatile south escalate.

Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-backed coalition, confirmed Zubaidi's disappearance, noting that his absence prevented the flight from leaving on schedule. Reports suggest that Zubaidi mobilized significant forces during the delay, raising concerns about potential escalations.

The Saudi-backed leadership revoked Zubaidi's council membership, charging him with high treason following accusations of inciting rebellion and armed confrontations. As these events unfold, the longstanding coalition against Yemen's Houthi rebels faces increased pressure from internal divisions, threatening overall stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

PMK Rejoins NDA: A Pre-Poll Strategic Move in Tamil Nadu

 India
2
BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

BJP's Annamalai Challenges Tamil Nadu Minister Over Cultural Comments

 India
3
Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

Jacob Bethell's Heroics Offer England Slim Hope in Final Test Showdown

 Global
4
RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Agency

RANext Technologies Empaneled as India's New Digital Connectivity Rating Age...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026