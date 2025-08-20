Left Menu

Historic Surrender: 29 Naxalites Lay Down Arms in Chhattisgarh

In a significant development, 29 Naxalites surrendered in Dantewada and Narayanpur districts of Chhattisgarh, influenced by disillusionment with Maoist ideology and effective rehabilitation policies. This brings the total number of surrendered Naxalites under the 'Lon Varratu' campaign to 1,042 since June 2020.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough for security forces, 29 Naxalites, with a cumulative bounty of Rs 55.50 lakh, surrendered across two districts in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. This surrender marks a significant step in deradicalization efforts spearheaded by the police and the state government.

The mass surrender included 21 Maoists in Dantewada, led primarily by influential cadres disillusioned by what they described as an 'inhuman and hollow' Maoist ideology. The moves are attributed to the state's 'Lon Varratu' rehabilitation drive and new surrender policies aimed at reintegrating former militants into society.

Among the surrendered were key members of the Maoist hierarchy, each previously incentivized with rewards ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 8 lakh. The event highlights an increasing trend toward peace, with authorities making strides to eliminate Naxalism by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

