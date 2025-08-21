Trump Administration Slashes Intelligence Budget, Workforce

The Trump administration announced a sweeping reduction in the workforce and budget of the Office of National Intelligence, aiming to cut over $700 million annually. The decision marks a major shift in how the intelligence community operates.

Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, stated that the ODNI has suffered from inefficiency and has become burdened with rampant abuse of power and unauthorised leaks. She emphasized the need for reform to uphold the American people's trust and adhere to constitutional responsibilities.

Gabbard highlighted the necessity for serious adjustments to refocus on the core mission: delivering objective, unbiased intelligence to the President and policymakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)