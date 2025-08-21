Unprecedented Measures: Trump Administration's Capital Crackdown

In Washington D.C., top Trump administration officials expressed their gratitude to National Guard troops as controversy brews over their deployment in the capital. Demonstrators criticized the government's heavy-handed approach, but officials dismissed them as 'stupid white hippies' at Union Station.

This extraordinary show of force in a major American city underscores the Trump administration's focus on a perceived crime wave, a narrative disputed by city leaders. Despite federal claims, local statistics reveal a decline in crime rates since 2023, further fueling tensions.

Amidst this backdrop, legal dilemmas arise, particularly with U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's policy shift on gun law enforcement. While arguing against a local gun ban, the Justice Department investigates crime data manipulation, as federal operations report significant firearms seizures and arrests in D.C.

(With inputs from agencies.)