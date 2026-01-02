Left Menu

Cybercrime Crackdown: Key Player in Digital Arrest Scam Apprehended

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Arpit Rathore in connection to a money laundering case involving Ludhiana industrialist S P Oswal's digital arrest. Rathore, linked to numerous cybercrimes, was caught with Rs 14 lakh and digital devices. The fraud exploited fake CBI identities to extort Rs 7 crore from Oswal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:36 IST
Cybercrime Crackdown: Key Player in Digital Arrest Scam Apprehended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing investigation into a complex money laundering case involving the digital arrest of prominent Ludhiana industrialist S P Oswal. On Friday, the ED announced the arrest of Arpit Rathore, a key figure alleged to have played an instrumental role in the digital arrest scheme and other related cybercrimes. Rathore was apprehended on December 31 in Kanpur during a raid, which led to the seizure of digital devices and Rs 14 lakh in cash. His custody has been extended until January 5 by a Jalandhar court.

This arrest follows the earlier detention of Rumi Kalita from Assam on December 23, with both individuals currently held by the ED. The case originated from a police FIR in Ludhiana, detailing how Oswal was duped by fraudsters impersonating Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, resulting in a loss of Rs 7 crore. The ED alleges Rathore facilitated money laundering operations, dealing with foreign associates to siphon funds overseas using mule accounts and cryptocurrency.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant against digital arrest scams, where criminals pose as law enforcement to extort money. Citizens are advised to report such encounters to the police and contact the national cybercrime helpline. The ED continues its investigation into the syndicate, which defrauded others of Rs 1.73 crore through similar schemes.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 11 Indian Fishermen Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Sri Lanka
2
Kerala Journalist's Union Clashes with SNDP Leader Over 'Extremist' Label

Kerala Journalist's Union Clashes with SNDP Leader Over 'Extremist' Label

 India
3
Delhi airport sees cancellation of 66 flights due to fog and low visibility

Delhi airport sees cancellation of 66 flights due to fog and low visibility

 India
4
Inferno Ravages Footwear Factory in Aravankara

Inferno Ravages Footwear Factory in Aravankara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026