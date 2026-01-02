Cybercrime Crackdown: Key Player in Digital Arrest Scam Apprehended

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made a significant breakthrough in its ongoing investigation into a complex money laundering case involving the digital arrest of prominent Ludhiana industrialist S P Oswal. On Friday, the ED announced the arrest of Arpit Rathore, a key figure alleged to have played an instrumental role in the digital arrest scheme and other related cybercrimes. Rathore was apprehended on December 31 in Kanpur during a raid, which led to the seizure of digital devices and Rs 14 lakh in cash. His custody has been extended until January 5 by a Jalandhar court.

This arrest follows the earlier detention of Rumi Kalita from Assam on December 23, with both individuals currently held by the ED. The case originated from a police FIR in Ludhiana, detailing how Oswal was duped by fraudsters impersonating Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers, resulting in a loss of Rs 7 crore. The ED alleges Rathore facilitated money laundering operations, dealing with foreign associates to siphon funds overseas using mule accounts and cryptocurrency.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant against digital arrest scams, where criminals pose as law enforcement to extort money. Citizens are advised to report such encounters to the police and contact the national cybercrime helpline. The ED continues its investigation into the syndicate, which defrauded others of Rs 1.73 crore through similar schemes.