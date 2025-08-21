Lipulekh Pass Dispute: India Reaffirms Stance Amid Nepal's Objection

India has firmly rejected Nepal's objections regarding the resumption of border trade through the Lipulekh Pass, a decision made in conjunction with China. The Indian government maintains its longstanding position that Nepal's territorial claims over the area lack justification.

This issue traces back to 2020 when Nepal released a new political map including Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh as parts of its territory, which India dismissed as unfounded. Exclusive talks between India and China have since progressed, focusing on revitalizing trade links that have been in place since 1954 but were recently disrupted by the pandemic.

Despite ongoing tensions over territorial claims, India has expressed openness to constructive dialogue with Nepal to resolve boundary disputes. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal insists that territorial claims should be based on historical facts and evidence, dismissing any 'unilateral artificial enlargement' by other parties.

