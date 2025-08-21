Left Menu

Lipulekh Pass Dispute: India Reaffirms Stance Amid Nepal's Objection

India has rejected Nepal's objection over resuming border trade through Lipulekh Pass with China. Nepal claims Lipulekh as its territory, a stance India disputes. The area, also claimed by Nepal in a 2020 political map, has been a point of contention, but India and China have agreed to restart trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 08:23 IST
  • India

India has firmly rejected Nepal's objections regarding the resumption of border trade through the Lipulekh Pass, a decision made in conjunction with China. The Indian government maintains its longstanding position that Nepal's territorial claims over the area lack justification.

This issue traces back to 2020 when Nepal released a new political map including Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh as parts of its territory, which India dismissed as unfounded. Exclusive talks between India and China have since progressed, focusing on revitalizing trade links that have been in place since 1954 but were recently disrupted by the pandemic.

Despite ongoing tensions over territorial claims, India has expressed openness to constructive dialogue with Nepal to resolve boundary disputes. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal insists that territorial claims should be based on historical facts and evidence, dismissing any 'unilateral artificial enlargement' by other parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

