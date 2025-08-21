Left Menu

Karnataka's Crowd Control Bill Seeks Order Amidst Gathering Chaos

The Karnataka government has introduced a bill targeting crowd control, mandating permits for mass gatherings. The legislation proposes hefty fines and jail terms for unpermitted events and disruptions. The bill follows a deadly stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, emphasizing strict enforcement to prevent recurring crowd disasters.

Bengaluru | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:16 IST
The Karnataka government has introduced a new bill aimed at regulating crowd control, proposing stringent measures against unpermitted events and civil disturbances. The initiative comes in the wake of a tragic stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives.

Under the proposed Karnataka Crowd Control Bill, organizers planning events attracting large gatherings must secure permissions based on the expected crowd size. For assemblies from 7,000 to 50,000 attendees, the Deputy Superintendent of Police's approval is required, while larger gatherings necessitate clearance from higher authorities.

The bill stipulates severe penalties, including imprisonment of up to seven years and fines up to Rs 1 crore, for those flouting regulations or causing disturbances. Once passed, violations will be recognized as cognisable and non-bailable offenses, underscoring the state's zero-tolerance stance on crowd management.

