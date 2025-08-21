Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Injured in Shock Attack

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra reported on Thursday that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta endured serious injuries and shock after being attacked at her residence. Despite these setbacks, she continues her work from home.

Mishra emphasized that the assault on Gupta was a deliberate act, describing it as part of a 'well-planned conspiracy.' He noted that the suspect involved in the attack is a 'professional criminal' with a long criminal history.

Following a visit to Gupta's residence, Mishra revealed that she had been reviewing files since Wednesday. He also mentioned that nine criminal cases, including attempted murder, are filed against the accused, who had conducted a reconnaissance of Gupta's residence.

