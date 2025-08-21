Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Injured in Shock Attack
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta suffered serious injuries following a 'planned' attack at her residence. Minister Kapil Mishra stated the assault was orchestrated by a professional criminal with a criminal history. Despite her injuries and shock, Gupta continues to work from home.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra reported on Thursday that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta endured serious injuries and shock after being attacked at her residence. Despite these setbacks, she continues her work from home.
Mishra emphasized that the assault on Gupta was a deliberate act, describing it as part of a 'well-planned conspiracy.' He noted that the suspect involved in the attack is a 'professional criminal' with a long criminal history.
Following a visit to Gupta's residence, Mishra revealed that she had been reviewing files since Wednesday. He also mentioned that nine criminal cases, including attempted murder, are filed against the accused, who had conducted a reconnaissance of Gupta's residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Rekha Gupta
- attack
- injuries
- Kapil Mishra
- criminal
- conspiracy
- professional
- shock
- residence
ALSO READ
Criminal's Escape Ends with Police Retaliation in Patna
SC notice to UP government, complainant on YouTuber Elvish Yadav's plea challenging charge sheet and criminal proceedings in snake venom case.
Life Sentences for Chilling Murder Conspiracy
There is a huge 'criminal fraud' being perpetrated across country by EC, party in power, alleges Rahul Gandhi.
Aubrey Plaza to Portray Notorious Criminal Heidi Fleiss in Upcoming Biopic