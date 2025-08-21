Left Menu

Acid Attack Shocks West Tripura: A Tale of Domestic Turmoil

In West Tripura, a woman allegedly poured acid on her husband while they were motorcycling, leading to his hospitalization with burn injuries. The police suspect domestic violence as the motive. The woman is currently on the run, and no formal complaint has been lodged by the victim yet.

Acid Attack Shocks West Tripura: A Tale of Domestic Turmoil
In a shocking incident in West Tripura, police report that a woman poured acid on her husband while riding pillion on his motorcycle. The victim, identified as Shibaji Debbarma, a farmer, is receiving treatment for burns to his face and neck and remains in a stable condition at GBP hospital.

The attack occurred on Wednesday as the couple traveled toward Chandpur. According to Himadri Sarkar, the Officer in Charge of Sidhai police station, Shibaji stopped the motorcycle and cried out in pain, attracting the attention of local villagers who thwarted a further attack. Despite the opportunity, Sumitra Debbarma, suspected to be the assailant, managed to flee and is currently at large.

Authorities suspect that domestic violence may have catalyzed this alarming event. As of now, no formal charges have been filed, with the investigation ongoing as police continue to search for the absconding wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

