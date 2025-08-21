Giriraj Singh Inaugurates ‘The Kunj’ to Showcase India’s Handicrafts Heritage

Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh inaugurated “The Kunj”, a flagship retail and cultural destination dedicated to celebrating and promoting the rich heritage of Indian handicrafts and handlooms, at Plot No. 8, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

The initiative, conceived and developed by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), is the first-of-its-kind in India and aims to empower artisans, expand market access, and reimagine the crafts sector through design innovation and experiential engagement.

The event was graced by Shri Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles, along with senior officials of the Ministry, including the Secretary (Textiles), Development Commissioner (Handicrafts), Development Commissioner (Handlooms), and leading dignitaries from the crafts sector.

“From Gaon to Global” – Minister’s Vision

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Giriraj Singh described The Kunj as India’s first large-scale initiative dedicated to handicrafts and handlooms, aligned with the Government’s vision of taking artisans “from gaon to global.”

He expressed confidence that the success of The Kunj will serve as a model for similar projects nationwide, strengthening India’s identity as a global hub for handmade excellence and traditional knowledge systems.

A Walkthrough of The Kunj

The Minister undertook a detailed tour of the complex, interacting with master artisans, designers, brand founders, and curators. He explored:

Curated retail shops and showrooms showcasing diverse crafts.

A live craft demonstration zone , where artisans displayed traditional techniques.

Interactive workshop spaces , designed to engage the public with hands-on craft experiences.

An exhibition gallery spread across the ground and first floors, highlighting India’s heritage of handmade artistry.

A culinary zone celebrating India’s regional cuisines as part of cultural immersion.

The launch also marked the beginning of a three-month inaugural celebration, featuring rotating exhibitions, workshops, and cultural showcases to bring artisans and audiences closer together.

Recognition of Collective Effort

Shri Singh commended the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) and its partner teams—including concept planners, designers, marketing specialists, and artisans themselves—for bringing the project to life.

He highlighted that The Kunj seamlessly integrates cultural heritage with modern retail and design sensibilities, offering artisans a dignified platform to present their work while also transforming how the public experiences India’s craft legacy.

Inauguration of Shilp Bhawan

Alongside The Kunj, the Union Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed Shilp Bhawan, the headquarters of the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts).

He extended his congratulations to Ministry officials, infrastructure partners, creative collaborators, and most importantly, the artisan community, for establishing what he described as a benchmark in promoting India’s craft sector.

A New Chapter for India’s Handcrafted Legacy

With its blend of retail, cultural programming, and experiential learning, The Kunj is set to become a landmark cultural hub in New Delhi. It not only provides artisans with sustainable market opportunities but also ensures that India’s centuries-old traditions of handloom and handicrafts are experienced, appreciated, and carried forward by new generations.

The initiative reflects the government’s growing emphasis on craft empowerment, cultural preservation, and global positioning of Indian artisanship as a cornerstone of national identity and economic growth.