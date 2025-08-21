AU Envoy Diene Reaffirms Support for Somalia in Inaugural Visit to Baidoa

The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, has carried out his inaugural visit to Baidoa city in South West State, reaffirming the African Union’s commitment to strengthening peace, stability, and counter-insurgency efforts in Somalia.

Backing Somali-Led Security Operations

Speaking during his tour on Tuesday, Ambassador Diene praised the joint military operations between AUSSOM and Somali Security Forces (SSF) in the Shabelle region and other parts of the country. He underlined that AUSSOM’s mandate was firmly anchored in supporting a Somali-led peace process.

“We are supporting our Somali brothers and sisters. Our mandate is to support a Somali-led peace process. The ongoing operations are a priority defined by the federal government of Somalia, and we are collaborating closely with them to defeat Al-Shabaab,” he stated.

The envoy highlighted recent security gains, including the liberation of Barire town and the Sabid-Anole villages, describing them as significant milestones in Somalia’s long-standing battle against Al-Shabaab militants.

Commending Troops in Sector 3

At Sector 3 headquarters in Baidoa, Ambassador Diene commended the work of Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) troops serving under AUSSOM for their role in maintaining security and stability across South West State. He also recognized the support of the Ghanaian Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingent, which has been engaged in law enforcement support and community safety.

“I found a well-prepared, well-structured sector. A lot has been accomplished by our troops, and there is still much to be done. They have shared their challenges, and we will explore the best ways to support them,” Ambassador Diene remarked.

Collaboration with International Partners

The SRCC praised the close collaboration between AUSSOM, the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), the Federal Government of Somalia, and the South West State administration.

He acknowledged that while significant progress has been achieved in stabilization and counter-insurgency operations, challenges remain, particularly in sustaining funding and resources needed for long-term peacebuilding.

Ethiopian Command Welcomes AU Leadership

Sector 3 Commander Brigadier General Teklu Hurisa Janka welcomed the visit, saying it provided an opportunity to brief the AU leadership directly on the progress and challenges on the ground.

“We were pleased to welcome the SRCC and his delegation to Sector 3 headquarters,” Brig. Gen. Janka said. “We provided a comprehensive update on the current security situation, ongoing military operations against Al-Shabaab, and the vital work being carried out by Ethiopian troops to support peace and stability in Somalia. The SRCC expressed appreciation for our efforts, and we equally valued his presence and engagement.”

Engagement with Local Leadership

As part of his visit, Ambassador Diene held talks with the South West State administration and paid a courtesy call on the Parliament Speaker, Ali Said Fiqi, at the Presidential Villa. Discussions focused on the evolving security environment, governance, and AU support for Somalia’s peacebuilding agenda.

The envoy also visited the AUSSOM Level 2 hospital, where he interacted with medical personnel and was briefed on the critical services provided to both troops and civilians.

A Continuing Tour of AUSSOM Sectors

Ambassador Diene was accompanied by senior officials, including AUSSOM Military Chief of Staff Brigadier General Kindu Gezu and AUSSOM Military Force Engineer Colonel Sulieman Ibrahim.

The Baidoa trip marked his fourth visit to AUSSOM sectors, following earlier tours of Sectors One, Two, and Four, underscoring his hands-on approach to understanding the realities of operations across Somalia.

Looking Ahead

The visit reaffirmed the African Union’s enduring role in Somalia’s stabilization process, particularly as the country works to transition security responsibilities to national forces under the Somali Transition Plan (STP). By engaging directly with troops, local leaders, and international partners, Ambassador Diene signaled AUSSOM’s determination to continue supporting Somalia’s journey toward sustainable peace and self-reliance.