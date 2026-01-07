Berlin Power Crisis: Unmasking The Arsonists Behind Historic Blackout
A suspected arson attack by leftist activists on a Berlin power station caused the longest power outage in the city since World War Two. Tens of thousands of households will have electricity restored by Wednesday. The German army provided support amid calls for better infrastructure protection.
- Country:
- Germany
Berlin faced its longest power outage since World War Two after an alleged arson attack on a power station by leftist activists. On Wednesday, authorities will begin restoring electricity to affected households.
The blaze, occurring early Saturday, compromised a cable duct over a canal, leaving approximately 45,000 households and over 2,000 businesses without power amidst freezing temperatures. Activist group 'Volcano,' known for previous attacks, has claimed responsibility.
The outage prompted the German army's involvement to support disconnected residents and disrupted essential services like mobile phone connections and heating. Politicians are urging for greater infrastructure investment as intelligence agencies warn of growing threats from left-wing militants.
