Calcutta High Court Orders Police Officer’s Suspension Amid Assault Allegations

The Calcutta High Court issued an order to the commissioner of the Bidhannagar police to relieve a specific officer of duty after accusations of assault against a lawyer surfaced. The lawyer, Manujendra Narayan Roy, claimed that his son was confronted by police in civilian clothes, leading to a confrontation at their residence.

The Bar Association of Calcutta High Court convened urgently, deciding to halt work the following day in protest, seeking accountability and appropriate measures against the accused officer. According to Roy's legal team, he endured severe injuries, requiring hospitalization and surgery for a fractured pelvic bone.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh mandated that officer Tushar Kumar Chandra remain off-duty pending further court instructions. Additionally, he instructed preservation of CCTV footage relevant to the incident and scheduled a follow-up hearing for August 25 to discuss further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)