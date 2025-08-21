Left Menu

Strategic Boost: ITBP's New Infrastructure Projects Inaugurated

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated six crucial infrastructure projects for the ITBP in Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and welfare. Built by CPWD for Rs 56 crore, these facilities include officers' mess, accommodation, and a hospital, strengthening CAPFs' capabilities on the nation's border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar inaugurated six vital infrastructure projects for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Arunachal Pradesh, enhancing their operational and welfare capabilities. The event occurred at the ITBP's 31st Battalion in Yupia, underlining the government's commitment to modernizing the Central Armed Police Forces.

The projects, funded at Rs 56 crore, were constructed by the Central Public Works Department. These include gazetted and subordinate officers' mess and a horse stable at the Animal Training School in Lohitpur, an ASI accommodation in Yupia, and a 10-bed hospital at Aalo, among others.

Inspector General Ashish Kumar reaffirmed the ITBP's dedication to national service, while the minister praised their commitment and discipline. The event saw participation from senior ITBP officers and various dignitaries, highlighting the strategic importance of these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

