Factory Worker Arrested in Disturbing Child Assault Case in Delhi

In a disturbing incident, a 35-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area. The police disclosed that the heinous crime occurred late Wednesday night.

The accused, who works in a factory and is also the girl's neighbor, reportedly lured her to an abandoned flat where the assault took place. Authorities moved swiftly to secure the perpetrator, taking him into custody shortly after the incident was reported.

The victim is currently receiving medical care and support from counselors, as her statement is being recorded. A case has been filed under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act. Ongoing investigations aim to bring justice for the young victim.

