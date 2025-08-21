Britain Condemns Israeli Settlement Plan
Britain summoned Israel's ambassador after Israel approved a controversial settlement plan, criticized as violating international law and hindering a two-state solution. European nations joined Britain in denouncing the decision.
In a significant diplomatic move, Britain summoned Israel's ambassador to London on Thursday in response to Israel's endorsement of a controversial settlement plan.
The plan, which has drawn widespread condemnation, involves development on land sought by Palestinians for a future state. European countries, in solidarity with Britain, have labeled the proposal a 'flagrant' violation of international law.
This development raises concerns regarding the viability of the two-state solution, a concept that has long been a cornerstone of peace negotiations in the Middle East.
