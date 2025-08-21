Legal Haste or Targeted Crusade? ED's Controversial Pursuit of Anil Pawar

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is facing accusations of undue haste in its proceedings against IAS officer Anil Pawar, as the investigation into illegal building constructions intensifies.

Addressing a press conference, Advocate Ujjwalkumar Chavhan asserted that there is no substantial evidence connecting Pawar to the alleged criminal activities, highlighting a gap in the material chain on record.

The ED claims that Pawar received substantial bribes related to unauthorized construction. However, Chavhan countered this argument by stating that Pawar was not in position during the illegal constructions, though they were demolished under his oversight.

