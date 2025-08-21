Left Menu

Legal Haste or Targeted Crusade? ED's Controversial Pursuit of Anil Pawar

The Enforcement Directorate's actions against IAS officer Anil Pawar in an illegal building case are met with allegations of hasty and unwarranted scrutiny. Lawyer Ujjwalkumar Chavhan argues a lack of concrete evidence linking Pawar to the alleged crime, as the investigation raises questions of its focus and targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is facing accusations of undue haste in its proceedings against IAS officer Anil Pawar, as the investigation into illegal building constructions intensifies.

Addressing a press conference, Advocate Ujjwalkumar Chavhan asserted that there is no substantial evidence connecting Pawar to the alleged criminal activities, highlighting a gap in the material chain on record.

The ED claims that Pawar received substantial bribes related to unauthorized construction. However, Chavhan countered this argument by stating that Pawar was not in position during the illegal constructions, though they were demolished under his oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

