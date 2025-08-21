Left Menu

Odisha's BJD Intensifies Protest Against Polavaram Project Amid Tribal Concerns

Odisha's opposition party BJD has urged the central government to protect tribal rights amid legal violations and enhanced flood discharge capacity in Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram project. They call for transparency, legal adherence, and reconsideration of the project's impact on tribal communities in affected regions.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has escalated its protests against the Polavaram project, urging the Indian government to protect tribal rights, allegedly under threat due to legal breaches and the increased flood discharge capacity.

Ahead of their formal appeal, a BJD delegation met with officials from the Central Water Commission and Union ministers to discuss the matter, stressing the need for environmental and social reviews before continuing with the project.

Highlighting past discrepancies and unapproved project expansions, BJD seeks a renewed assessment and attention to the potential displacement and cultural impact on tribal communities across four states.

