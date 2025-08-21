Left Menu

Animal Activist or Assailant? Unraveling the Story of Delhi CM Attack

Rajeshbhai Khimji, charged with attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, claims he acted to protest the Supreme Court's order on relocating stray dogs. A self-proclaimed animal lover, Khimji has been linked to various animal welfare activities. The police are investigating his motives and possible conspiracies behind the assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 22:56 IST
Animal Activist or Assailant? Unraveling the Story of Delhi CM Attack
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Rajeshbhai Khimji has been accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, reportedly to protest against the Supreme Court's ruling on relocating stray dogs. As a self-described animal advocate, Khimji has expressed dissatisfaction with the apex court's directive and drew comparisons to renowned activist Anna Hazare's protest strategies.

The Delhi Police are delving into Khimji's background, probing his deep-rooted concerns for animal welfare. His mobile phone, rich with pictures and videos, is under forensic examination to uncover any premeditated plans. Links to previous protests in Gujarat further entwine his narrative as a fervent animal rights defender.

As investigations unfold, officials are scrutinizing every possible angle, including his social media activity, for hints of a broader conspiracy. While Khimji's association with criminal cases in Gujarat raises suspicions, they continue to piece together the puzzle of how this alleged advocate turned into an assailant, sparking critical discussions on animal rights and activism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

 India
2
NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Misconduct

NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Miscond...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

 India
4
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manufacturers turn to AI to combat global supply chain disruptions

Rural electrification powers education gains across the Global South

Why future artificial general intelligence may not seek power like humans?

Bullying and cyberbullying demand stronger, enforceable EU education policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025