Animal Activist or Assailant? Unraveling the Story of Delhi CM Attack

In a dramatic turn of events, Rajeshbhai Khimji has been accused of attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, reportedly to protest against the Supreme Court's ruling on relocating stray dogs. As a self-described animal advocate, Khimji has expressed dissatisfaction with the apex court's directive and drew comparisons to renowned activist Anna Hazare's protest strategies.

The Delhi Police are delving into Khimji's background, probing his deep-rooted concerns for animal welfare. His mobile phone, rich with pictures and videos, is under forensic examination to uncover any premeditated plans. Links to previous protests in Gujarat further entwine his narrative as a fervent animal rights defender.

As investigations unfold, officials are scrutinizing every possible angle, including his social media activity, for hints of a broader conspiracy. While Khimji's association with criminal cases in Gujarat raises suspicions, they continue to piece together the puzzle of how this alleged advocate turned into an assailant, sparking critical discussions on animal rights and activism.

