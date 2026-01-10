Iran's Internet Blackout Amidst Escalating Protests: A Nation in Turmoil

Iran experienced a widespread internet blackout as authorities attempted to quash growing anti-government protests that have swept across the nation. The demonstrations, initially sparked by economic concerns such as inflation and currency devaluation, have since expanded to include anti-regime slogans.

In recent weeks, state media reported violent clashes resulting in several deaths, including those of police officers, while rights groups have confirmed numerous civilian casualties. The protests represent the most significant challenge to Iran's leadership in years, with demonstrators chanting for the end of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's rule.

As unrest mounts, the Iranian government has responded with severe measures, including death threats against demonstrators. The situation has drawn international attention, with global stakeholders calling for peaceful resolution and acknowledgment of citizens' rights to protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)