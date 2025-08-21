Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's Dramatic Raid on Illegal Gambling Den

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane took the law into his own hands on Thursday by conducting a surprise raid on a 'matka' gambling den located in Kankavli, Sindhudurg district.

The dramatic incident was captured on video, showing Rane catching the gambling operators completely off guard. The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention.

During the raid, twelve persons were detained, and officials confirmed that a case has been registered under the pertinent sections of the BNS and Gambling Act.

