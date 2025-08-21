Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's Dramatic Raid on Illegal Gambling Den

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane raided a 'matka' gambling den in Kankavli, Sindhudurg district, catching its operators by surprise. A video of the raid went viral. Twelve individuals were detained, and a case was filed under relevant sections of the BNS and Gambling Act, as reported by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sindhudurg | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:07 IST
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's Dramatic Raid on Illegal Gambling Den
Nitesh Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane took the law into his own hands on Thursday by conducting a surprise raid on a 'matka' gambling den located in Kankavli, Sindhudurg district.

The dramatic incident was captured on video, showing Rane catching the gambling operators completely off guard. The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention.

During the raid, twelve persons were detained, and officials confirmed that a case has been registered under the pertinent sections of the BNS and Gambling Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025