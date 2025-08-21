Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in South Delhi: Family Murder Shocks Community

Siddharth, a 22-year-old man with a history of mental health issues, has been arrested for the murder of his parents and brother in Delhi. Documents revealed his psychiatric treatments for over a decade. Neighbors expressed shock, highlighting family tensions and the need for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:14 IST
A gruesome family tragedy unfolded in South Delhi as a 22-year-old man, Siddharth, was apprehended for allegedly murdering his parents and elder brother. The incident emerged when Siddharth was found at the AIIMS Delhi Metro Station, attempting to take his own life, according to the police on Thursday.

Initial investigations revealed Siddharth's long-term struggles with mental health issues, supported by recovered documents and medications indicating psychiatric treatment over the past 12 years. A senior officer confirmed that Siddharth confessed to the murders after being stopped by security personnel at the metro station.

The case has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, as neighbors described the family as generally decent and expressed surprise over the tragic event. The police are conducting a detailed investigation, considering Siddharth's mental health history and reported family conflicts.

