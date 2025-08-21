Left Menu

Tricolour Hoisting Leads to Tragic Death in Chhattisgarh Village

A tragic incident in a Chhattisgarh village resulted in the death of Manish Nureti, a resident accused by Naxalites of being a police informer after hoisting the national flag on Independence Day. Authorities have condemned the untrue allegations and promised strict action against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanker | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:24 IST
Tricolour Hoisting Leads to Tragic Death in Chhattisgarh Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man who proudly hoisted the Tricolour on Independence Day in a remote Chhattisgarh village was killed by Naxalites, who falsely accused him of being a police informer, officials reported Thursday.

Identified as Manish Nureti of Binagunda village, Nureti was abducted by armed Naxalites along with two others. The trio was dragged to a Jan Adalat, where Nureti met his tragic fate while the others were released after a beating, as confirmed by local police.

Kanker's Superintendent of Police IK Elesela stated that Naxalites frequently visit the area, having killed several individuals over similar accusations with no substantiated connections to the police. The case remains under investigation, and law enforcement vows rigorous measures against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

CCPA Slaps Fine on VLCC for Misleading Slimming Ads

 India
2
NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Misconduct

NHAI Terminates Bhuni Toll Plaza Contract, Fines Agency ₹20 Lakh for Miscond...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

 India
4
Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manufacturers turn to AI to combat global supply chain disruptions

Rural electrification powers education gains across the Global South

Why future artificial general intelligence may not seek power like humans?

Bullying and cyberbullying demand stronger, enforceable EU education policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025