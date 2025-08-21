Tricolour Hoisting Leads to Tragic Death in Chhattisgarh Village

A man who proudly hoisted the Tricolour on Independence Day in a remote Chhattisgarh village was killed by Naxalites, who falsely accused him of being a police informer, officials reported Thursday.

Identified as Manish Nureti of Binagunda village, Nureti was abducted by armed Naxalites along with two others. The trio was dragged to a Jan Adalat, where Nureti met his tragic fate while the others were released after a beating, as confirmed by local police.

Kanker's Superintendent of Police IK Elesela stated that Naxalites frequently visit the area, having killed several individuals over similar accusations with no substantiated connections to the police. The case remains under investigation, and law enforcement vows rigorous measures against those involved.

