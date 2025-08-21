Punjab Mobilizes Ministers for Comprehensive Flood Relief Efforts

Punjab's Water Resources Minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal, alongside Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, has been actively inspecting flood-affected regions in Ferozepur and Tarn Taran. The government has committed to compensating residents for crop damages and prioritizes immediate relief efforts for affected communities.

The situation remains critical as ongoing heavy rains have swelled rivers, affecting several districts. Eight cabinet ministers have been designated to oversee relief operations, ensuring timely assistance and management of resources. A dedicated ministerial committee is monitoring the effort, as special surveys assess the extent of crop and property losses.

Efforts include strengthening key embankments and deploying additional resources such as the State Disaster Response Force. The administration is focused on ensuring healthcare, dry rations, and safety measures for impacted populations. Financial allocations support critical infrastructural work across the most severely affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)