Tragic Discovery: Missing Woman Found in California Forest

The mystery behind the disappearance of Sheylla Cabrera has taken a grim turn as her body was discovered in the Angeles National Forest, according to Southern California authorities. Surveillance footage captured Cabrera's husband, Jossimar, transporting what appeared to be a heavy, wrapped object from their apartment, triggering further investigation.

The discovery was made after Sheylla was reported missing from Lancaster on August 12. Days later, detectives uncovered her body at the bottom of an embankment, wrapped in material matching the one seen in the footage. The coroner's office will examine the cause of her death, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Meanwhile, Sheylla's husband, Jossimar Cabrera, fled to Peru with their children. Although the children have been returned to the U.S., Jossimar remains in Peru. Allegations of abuse have surfaced, and local law enforcement is collaborating with the district attorney to evaluate possible murder charges.

