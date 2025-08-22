Justice Department's Grant Restrictions Stir Controversy
The U.S. Justice Department has directed states, local governments, and non-profits not to use federal grants for legal services to immigrants facing deportation. This has raised concerns among service providers, leading to potential legal challenges and fears of further funding complications.
The U.S. Justice Department has issued a directive prohibiting the use of federal grant money for legal services aiding immigrants facing deportation. This move, communicated via email, has affected several grants established during President Joe Biden's tenure, causing concern among recipients.
The directive includes exceptions for services related to obtaining protection orders or specific immigration legalities mandated by law. Meanwhile, Democratic-led states have initiated lawsuits challenging the stipulations, which they argue unfairly target existing grants and impose conditions retroactively.
The legal community anticipates further litigation due to the complexity of altering established grant terms midstream. Service providers fear the directive might hinder their ability to aid victims without consideration of immigration status, adding to existing challenges for immigrant populations reluctant to engage with law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
