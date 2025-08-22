Left Menu

Judge Rules Alina Habba's Ineligibility as NJ US Attorney

A federal judge has ruled that Alina Habba unlawfully served as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey. The ruling challenges her authority in a drug-trafficking case, stating she was not eligible to hold the office beyond July 2025. An appeal has been filed, delaying the order’s effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Williamsport | Updated: 22-08-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 01:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge determined that Alina Habba, formerly President Donald Trump's attorney and acting as New Jersey's top federal prosecutor, held the position unlawfully.

Judge Matthew Brann, overseeing the matter, concluded that Habba was not statutorily eligible to perform the duties of a US Attorney since July 24, 2025, past her interim term. His ruling came to light amidst legal wrangling involving federal drug-trafficking charges.

This decision arose from a defense motion seeking to dismiss charges, citing Habba's lack of authority following the lapse of her interim appointment. The judge has hesitantly placed his ruling on hold pending an appeal, leaving the matter in judicial suspense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

