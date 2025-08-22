In a recent ceremony, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised the heroic North Korean troops who participated in the conflict alongside Russia against Ukraine, according to state media KCNA.

During his address, Kim highlighted the overseas operational forces' strategic combat activities, asserting that they showcased the formidable power of the North Korean army.

Kim specifically mentioned the "liberation of Kursk" as evidence of the fighting spirit and valor demonstrated by the North Korean military heroes.

