Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Praises Troops for Role in Ukraine Conflict

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un commended North Korean troops for their role in supporting Russia during the Ukraine conflict. During a ceremony to honor these soldiers, Kim highlighted their heroism and the power of the North Korean army, as stated by state media KCNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 22-08-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 02:59 IST
Kim Jong Un Praises Troops for Role in Ukraine Conflict
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a recent ceremony, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised the heroic North Korean troops who participated in the conflict alongside Russia against Ukraine, according to state media KCNA.

During his address, Kim highlighted the overseas operational forces' strategic combat activities, asserting that they showcased the formidable power of the North Korean army.

Kim specifically mentioned the "liberation of Kursk" as evidence of the fighting spirit and valor demonstrated by the North Korean military heroes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025